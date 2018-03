Picture Helps Nab 'Rolling Coal' Driver During March For Our LivesAs dozens of families peacefully protested with thousands others across the country on Saturday, at least one person passed by the crowds in Steamboat Springs “rolling coal.”

Father Dies After Rescuing Child From Vehicle After It Plunges Into PondThe father and another man ran after the vehicle and were able to pull the child out but the father did not survive.

Latest Forecast: Snow Possible Into TuesdaySnow likely into Tuesday morning, with the heaviest snow falling south and west of Denver.

Community Helps Homeless Man Build Tiny Home: 'It Gets To Be Mine'After spending nearly 20 years without a home, the Lyons community is coming together to help Mikey Byrns get a new start.

Self-Taught Rocket Scientist Propels Himself 1,875 FeetA self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the desert.

Horse Euthanized After Being Spooked, Hurt On TrailA horse had to be euthanized after Boulder County Sheriff's officials say it got stuck and hurt in a riding accident on Saturday.

Several Colorado Counties Listed On Healthiest Community ReportWhere are the healthiest places in the United States live? It turns out most are located in Virginia and Colorado, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

Mother Crashed Into Pole To Prove To Her Kids God Is Real, Police SayA Georgia woman crashed her SUV into a telephone pole in an attempt to convince her children that god was real and would protect them.

Man Released Again Following ICE Detention & Years Of Legal FightsAfter being released from prison more than 90 years early, Rene Lima Marin is now finally a free man.

Family & Friends Hold Prayer Vigil For Missing MotherDozens of people gathered in Longmont for a prayer vigil for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia.