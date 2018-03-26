  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMKevin Can Wait
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Charleston Structure Fire, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department
(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A three-alarm fire damaged multiple units in a condo or apartment complex in Colorado Springs Monday.

Photos tweeted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department showed multiple units engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.

springs fire 2 3 Alarm Fire Burns Multiple Units In Colorado Springs

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Multiple crews were battling the wind-driven fire near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

springs fire 3 Alarm Fire Burns Multiple Units In Colorado Springs

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

It’s not clear whether the fire started in one of the units or the grassy area nearby.

springs fire 3 3 Alarm Fire Burns Multiple Units In Colorado Springs

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Firefighters were calling it the Charleston Structure Fire. Some roads were blocked off in the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported and there’s no word on what sparked the fire.

Displaced residents are urged to go to First Pentecostal Church at 2950 Monica Drive West.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s