(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A three-alarm fire damaged multiple units in a condo or apartment complex in Colorado Springs Monday.

Photos tweeted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department showed multiple units engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.

Multiple crews were battling the wind-driven fire near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

It’s not clear whether the fire started in one of the units or the grassy area nearby.

Firefighters were calling it the Charleston Structure Fire. Some roads were blocked off in the area.

Video of scene. No updates to injury, trap, or cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/vocMIWJLiP — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2018

So far, no injuries have been reported and there’s no word on what sparked the fire.

Displaced residents are urged to go to First Pentecostal Church at 2950 Monica Drive West.