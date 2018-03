(credit: ThinkStock)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to a fire near Harvard Avenue and Syracuse Way in Arapahoe County on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say structures along the High Line Canal were threatened, and residents were evacuated.

Harvard Update – Fire is out, smoke is being ventilated out of one apartment building which was not damaged by flames. No injuries occurred and SMFR investigators are on scene working to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/14AQbnqqWb — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 25, 2018

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon after responding.

They say the building is being ventilated, but the building was not damaged by flames.

No one was reportedly hurt. A cause is being determined.