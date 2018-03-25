Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people gathered in Longmont for a prayer vigil for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia.

She disappeared March 18 after going to some bars in downtown Longmont.

Her family and police are now pleading for any information about where she could be.

On Sunday, family, friends and the public joined in prayer at Thompson Park near Main Street.

“It just shows people are here for us. They’re concerned and they love Rita just as much as we do,” said Diane Romero, Gutierrez-Garcia’s mother.

On Saturday, search teams came up empty-handed after looking through Golden Ponds Park – a few miles from where Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen.

Gutierrez-Garcia was described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black leggings. If anyone has information about where she might be, they are asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8501.