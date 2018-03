DENVER (CBS4) – Neighbors escaped a fire that tore through town homes in Denver on Saturday.

1811 S Quebec Way, pre arrival pic from neighbor, heavy fire fanned by high winds. Red Cross on scene now to assist displaced occupants. pic.twitter.com/ovfrMYRcOC — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 25, 2018

Firefighters responded to South Quebec Way and Iowa Avenue where they saw heavy flames shooting out of the building.

Strong wind spread the fire to at least four other units. Those units are badly damaged.

The American Red Cross helped 12 displaced residents find a place to stay for the night.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are determining a cause.