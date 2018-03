DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock applauded Denver’s youth for marching on Saturday.

In a tweet, Hancock said, “Too many lives have been lost to senseless gun violence. We march side by side with you today, tomorrow and in the future to advocate for common sense gun reform now.”

#Denver’s youth joined w/ those across the country to tell D.C. – #EnoughIsEnough. Too many lives have been lost to senseless gun violence. We march side-by-side w/ you today, tomorrow & in the future to advocate for common sense #GunReformNow. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/36u20JEsL9 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 24, 2018

Organizers for Denver’s march said the rally and march in Denver drew more than 100,000 people

