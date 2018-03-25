  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Liz Barry Wahl)

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) –  As dozens of families peacefully protested with thousands others across the country on Saturday, at least one person passed by the crowds in Steamboat Springs “rolling coal.”

That act is illegal under new Colorado law.

Liz Barry Wahl provided a photo of the incident that included the license plate number. The protesters were part of the March For Our Lives events along Main Street.

rolling coal steamboat credit Picture Helps Nab Rolling Coal Driver During March For Our Lives

CBS4 reached out to Steamboat police to find out if a formal complaint has been filed. Police say thanks to the photograph they were able to track down the driver – 20-year-old Alex Graham from Routt County. He was issued a citation under the new law.

Similar incidents were also reported by marchers in Salida Saturday.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

