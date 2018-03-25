(credit: Liz Barry Wahl)

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – As dozens of families peacefully protested with thousands others across the country on Saturday, at least one person passed by the crowds in Steamboat Springs “rolling coal.”

That act is illegal under new Colorado law.

Liz Barry Wahl provided a photo of the incident that included the license plate number. The protesters were part of the March For Our Lives events along Main Street.

CBS4 reached out to Steamboat police to find out if a formal complaint has been filed. Police say thanks to the photograph they were able to track down the driver – 20-year-old Alex Graham from Routt County. He was issued a citation under the new law.

Similar incidents were also reported by marchers in Salida Saturday.

