By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s Palm Sunday and just one week away from Easter. Mother Nature gave us a beautiful show of pastel colors in the eastern sky this morning to celebrate the season.

mx1 lookout mtn cam Latest Forecast: Windy, Warm Today Ahead Of Rain & Snow

Mild and windy conditions are expected today with elevated fire danger. The most extreme fire weather conditions will be found in south-central and southeast Colorado.

alerts fire nutu9 Latest Forecast: Windy, Warm Today Ahead Of Rain & Snow

Clouds will be on the increase by this evening with a few rain and snow showers possible by sunset. Because it will be so warm the snow levels will be 10,000 feet or higher for any showers that form.

Monday will be a cloudy and cool day with some light snow showers in the mountains and rain developing in Denver and on the plains by Monday evening.

The rain should change to a sloppy, wet snow Monday night into early Tuesday.

Snow accumulations will be light for the mountains and metro Denver with a few inches or less at most locations. But we do expect a few places in the foothills west of Denver and along the Palmer Divide south of the city to receive as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The mountains of southern Colorado could also see up to 6 inches in spots.

Our next weather maker will arrive by Wednesday night.

5day Latest Forecast: Windy, Warm Today Ahead Of Rain & Snow

snowpack Latest Forecast: Windy, Warm Today Ahead Of Rain & Snow

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Windy, Warm Today Ahead Of Rain & Snow

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

