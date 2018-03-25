By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A few showers are possible into the early morning hours Monday as a storm system moves into the area but most people will just be on the cloudy side.

The best chance for precipitation overnight is north of Interstate 70 and across Wyoming.

Patchy fog is a high possibility along and east of Interstate 25 through Monday morning and it could be locally dense, especially near the Kansas state line, where a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued.

All eyes are on the main precipitation event that will take place Monday night and early Tuesday as an area of low pressure passes to the south of Colorado.

Rain is expected in the Denver area by sunset and it should change over to snow shortly thereafter. Totals will be light because the snow won’t last long. In fact it may be finished by 2 or 3 a.m. Tuesday with just some left over flurries for the morning rush.

We think at best 1 to 3 inches on grassy areas in metro Denver and that may be generous. Little to no snow is expected between Longmont, Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley. There could be a pocket of 4-8 inches in the foothills of Jefferson County.

In the mountains the highest totals will be in the south-central part of the state, in particular, the eastern San Juans and the Sangre de Cristos. Some places could exceed 6 inches there.

Only a few inches is expected in the high country of northwest Colorado.

Little to no snow is expected on the northeast plains and southeast Colorado could see a few slushy inches before all is said and done.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.