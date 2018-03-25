  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A horse had to be euthanized after Boulder County Sheriff’s officials say it got stuck and hurt in a riding accident on Saturday.

They say a couple were riding horses on Walker Ranch Loop Trail in the evening near an area known as “the cliffs” when the 13-year-old horse got spooked and threw the man off. He was not hurt.

The horse ran up rocky terrain and fell about six feet into a hole. Officials say emergency crews worked for more than five hours to rescue the horse, but were not successful.

They returned Sunday morning to recover the horse prompting some closures in the area.

Those closures have since been lifted.

Investigators say it’s unclear why the horse was spooked, and the incident was deemed an accident. No charges will be filed.

