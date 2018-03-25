Robert Roberts (credit: Department of Corrections)

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Canon City are looking for an inmate who escaped custody from Skyline Correctional Center.

Law enforcement authorities say they noticed Robert Roberts was not accounted for during a routine check.

Roberts was serving an 18-month sentence for forgery in Fremont County.

He was scheduled to be released this coming July.

Roberts, 22, was last seen wearing dark green clothing issued to inmates in the area between Mackenzie Avenue and Pathfinder Park.

The public is asked to avoid that area. Officials also sent out an emergency alert within a two-mile radius from the prison.

If anyone has any information or sees Roberts, they should call 719-784-3411 or contact their local police department immediately.