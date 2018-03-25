WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – A student from Golden High School in Colorado traveled to the nation’s capitol on Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives events.

Senior Emmy Adams marched alongside survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 17 people were killed in a school shooting.

“Seeing all the amazing kids from MSD, I knew they were all coming here and so many young people coming here too, and I wanted to meet all these other like-minded individuals who are fighting with us. We’re fighting with them to make a difference,” Adams said.

CBS4 also spoke with a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It’s impacted my life so much in the way I view the world and the way I perceive things and the way I care about certain issues. It’s left a scar on my life that I’m never going to be able to heal,” said Ryan Sereaites.

CBS4 spoke with Adams earlier this month when she was helping organize a rally on gun control in Jefferson County.

“We want to see common sense gun reform. We want to see our leaders take action and come forward and say that they’re for this, and that they’re supporting us. We want to see them listen to what we have to say,” Adams said.

