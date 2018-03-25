  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emmy Adams, Golden High School, Local TV, March for Our Lives, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – A student from Golden High School in Colorado traveled to the nation’s capitol on Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives events.

co student in dc 10sot transfer frame 402 Colorado Student Marches In Washington D.C. In March For Our Lives

(credit: Emmy Adams)

Senior Emmy Adams marched alongside survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 17 people were killed in a school shooting.

co student in dc 10sot transfer frame 12 Colorado Student Marches In Washington D.C. In March For Our Lives

Emmy Adams (credit: CBS)

“Seeing all the amazing kids from MSD, I knew they were all coming here and so many young people coming here too, and I wanted to meet all these other like-minded individuals who are fighting with us. We’re fighting with them to make a difference,” Adams said.

CBS4 also spoke with a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

co student in dc 10sot transfer frame 522 Colorado Student Marches In Washington D.C. In March For Our Lives

Emmy Adams (R) with Ryan Sereaites (L) (credit: Emmy Adams)

“It’s impacted my life so much in the way I view the world and the way I perceive things and the way I care about certain issues. It’s left a scar on my life that I’m never going to be able to heal,” said Ryan Sereaites.

CBS4 spoke with Adams earlier this month when she was helping organize a rally on gun control in Jefferson County.

golden high organized protest 6vo transfer frame 43 Colorado Student Marches In Washington D.C. In March For Our Lives

Emmy Adams (credit: CBS)

“We want to see common sense gun reform. We want to see our leaders take action and come forward and say that they’re for this, and that they’re supporting us. We want to see them listen to what we have to say,” Adams said.

PHOTO GALLERY: March For Our Lives Rally In Denver

Comments
  1. Dianne Rhinesmith says:
    March 25, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    First time in history people have marched to have their rights removed. Complete and utter insanity, reminds me of Hitler’s brown shirts.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s