FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a year after an explosion rocked a neighborhood in Firestone, two baseball fields were dedicated to the men who were killed last April.

Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin were killed in the explosion in the spring of 2017.

On Saturday, the community dedicated two baseball fields in their honor.

The ceremony was led by the mayor of Firestone, Paul Soren, and Martinez’s wife.

Both Martinez and Irwin played baseball growing up in the area. Martinez served as a volunteer youth softball coach.

The men were killed when Martinez’s home exploded because of severed oil and gas lines.