NEW YORK (CBS) – Paul McCartney joined students and others in the the March for Our Lives event in New York City on Saturday.

Paul McCartney in Manhattan on Saturday (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The former Beatle Paul McCartney told CNN he marched because his former bandmate John Lennon was lost to gun violence in 1980.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” McCartney said in Manhattan.

Lennon was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman while returning home to the Dakota apartment building along Central Park West in 1980.

McCartney’s T-shirt had the message, “We can end gun violence.”

