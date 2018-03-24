By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Your weekend is off to a beautiful start with mild and dry conditions expected statewide.

There is always the chance for a stray mountain shower but the main weather story by this afternoon will be increasing wind and cloud cover ahead of our next storm.

Fire danger remains elevated just about statewide and is extreme today in south-central Colorado.

A storm system moving into the west will begin to influence Colorado’s weather during the last half of the weekend. In fact we could even see snow showers in the mountains by Sunday evening with some scattered rain showers in the lower elevations.

The main chance for rain and snow will arrive Monday with a cloudy and cool day expected statewide.

Right now we are forecasting a cold rain in Denver that will change to some light snow Monday night.

It’s a little too early to determine potential accumulations but we aren’t anticipating anything significant because the storm system is moving too fast.

However, it’s springtime in the Rockies and things can change fast around here… so stay tuned for the latest!

