LARAMIE, Wyo. (CBS) – Former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen showcased his big arm at Wyoming’s pro day in Laramie on Friday.

Allen has done a great job of increasing his draft stock this offseason. He wowed many scouts at the NFL Combine and in Wyoming he showed improvement in his footwork and his accuracy. He also “was able to wow NFL decision-makers with an assortment of high-velocity passes and 70-plus yard tosses down the field,” according to CBS Sports.

Allen is trending up in a big way as a prospect and he’s soaking all the attention up as the NFL Draft approaches.

“It’s still a whirlwind, absolutely,” Allen said. “I’m blessed to be able to sit in the rooms with these NFL execs and coaches and get to talk football with some of the greatest minds in the game of football.”

All 32 teams represented at @wyo_football pro day including: Brown Owner Jimmy Haslam, Browns GM John Dorsey, Seahawks GM John Schneider, Giants OC Mike Shula, Broncos Gary Kubiak

and Giants HC Pat Shurmur — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 23, 2018

“I was in junior college a few years ago and I’m out here living my dream and my family’s out here getting to see me do it, so I couldn’t be more blessed,” he said.

The latest mock draft from CBS Sports has the Broncos drafting Allen with the No. 5 pick. Some project the Browns might pick choose him as No. 1, however.

The first night of the NFL Draft is April 26.