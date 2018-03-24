  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado native found herself homeless and without any possessions after a tornado ripped through her Alabama apartment complex.

alabama Colorado Woman Lost Everything In Tornado: I Dont Have Anything

(credit: Brandon Clement/LSM)

Virginia Long told CBS4 she moved to Alabama to start a new life. However, she found herself having to start over when two tornadoes moved through Jacksonville, Alambama on Monday.

tornado survivor 10pkg transfer frame 779 Colorado Woman Lost Everything In Tornado: I Dont Have Anything

Virginia Long (credit: CBS)

“Our power blinked, and it went out,” Long said. “All (of) a sudden, the wind around me just died.”

15 minutes prior, Long received a tornado warning, which gave her enough notice to shelter in place. She, and her roommate, took shelter in their bathtub.

tornado survivor 10pkg transfer frame 277 Colorado Woman Lost Everything In Tornado: I Dont Have Anything

(credit: Virginia Long)

“With the next flash of lightning, I could see the tornado,” Long said.

Within minutes, the tornado would shred its way through her complex.

tornado survivor 10pkg transfer frame 474 Colorado Woman Lost Everything In Tornado: I Dont Have Anything

(credit: Brandon Clement/LSM)

“It sounded like four freight trains above me. I have never had that feeling of terror in my life,” Long said.

Long called her mother, who still lives in Colorado, to explain what was happening.

“I said, ‘Mom, I am going to die, I love you,’” Long said.

The tornado ripped the roofing off the apartments, collapsed walls and demolished cars.

tornado survivor 10pkg transfer frame 127 Colorado Woman Lost Everything In Tornado: I Dont Have Anything

(credit: Charles Peek)

“I don’t have anything. I walked out with the clothes on my back, and my dog,” Long said. “I kind of went out there to rebuild, and get a change. Now I am having to completely rebuild my life, and completely start over.”

LINK: YouCaring Site For Virginia Long

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

