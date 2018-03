PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire at the Army’s chemical depot in Pueblo sent up a big plume of black smoke into the sky on Saturday.

The fire in the early afternoon happened at a building in a warehouse at the Pueblo Chemical Depot, according to the Army.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries from the fire. The Army said in a news release that the fire is not located near the chemical storage area.

A fire has been reported at the Pueblo Chemical Depot & PuebloPlex. PCD Fire Department, Pueblo County Fire Department, and Pueblo City Fire Department are on-site responding. We will update as more information is available. PLEASE STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA AT THIS TIME. — PuebloPlex (@PuebloPlex) March 24, 2018

