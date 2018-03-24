DEVELOPING STORYCrews conduct search at Longmont pond 1 week after mom’s disappearance
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Diane Romero, Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police Department, Missing Woman, Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews trying to figure out what happened to a 34-year-old Colorado mother who disappeared a week ago have started searching at a pond in Longmont.

rita gutierrez garcia 2 Crews Conduct Search At Pond 1 Week After Moms Disappearance

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS)

The pond is located in Golden Ponds Park near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hover Street, which is approximately two miles west of where Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen.

Gutierrez-Garcia disappeared early in the morning on March 18 after leaving a downtown bar. She had been partying with friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

rita gutierrez garcia 11 Crews Conduct Search At Pond 1 Week After Moms Disappearance

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS)

Police officers, firefighters and members of the city’s emergency unit are involved in Saturday’s search. It involves dive teams and search dogs.

“We’ve been here since approximately 9 a.m. We do not have any updates and will stay at the pond until we can rule it out,” said Jeff Satur, a spokesman for Longmont emergency services.

Just before she went missing, Gutierrez-Garcia was apparently on her cellphone in a parking lot behind 3’s bar when she told her friends that she would get a ride home. They told police they didn’t know who she was speaking with.

Gutierrez-Garcia was described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black leggings. If anyone has information about where she might be, they are asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8501.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s