(credit: ThinkStock)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A small wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Douglas County.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet that the fire was burning near homes.

South Metro Firefighters are responding to a Brush Fire threatening structures near Hilltop and Crestview in Douglas County. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/Z9Arpyapmt — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 24, 2018

The fire is located next to Hilltop road to the southeast of Legend High School in Parker.