ROCKY FORD, Colo. (CBS4) – Heavy winds that are getting stronger as the day goes on are causing problems in parts of Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a blowing dust advisory for all of eastern Colorado.
Highway authorities instituted a restriction on commercial vehicles due to the winds on Interstate 25 near Pueblo. That was after they said several vehicles were being blown over.
Lightweight or high-profile vehicles are being required to stop and park from Pueblo south to the New Mexico border.
The storm system bringing the gusty winds also made things worse for firefighters on the Eastern Plains. The Otero County Sheriff shared video on Twitter of a small wildfire near Rocky Ford. The smoke from the fire was being blown high into the air.
They also shared video of another fire near La Junta:
Winds in eastern Colorado were gusting at up to 70 mph just before noon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of southeastern Colorado.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.