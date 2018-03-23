BREAKING NEWSGrass fire burns close to homes in Douglas County
PITTSBURGH (AP) — It was a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service on Friday released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The stamp pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show’s Neighborhood of Make-Believe sketch.

gettyimages 937091240 US Postal Service Unveils Mister Rogers Postage Stamp

PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 23: Rick Sebak attends the U.S. Postal Service Dedication of the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio on March 23, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvani (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

A dedication ceremony was held at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those attending were Rogers’ widow, Joanne, and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Joanne Rogers said that when she first saw the stamp, it was “love at first sight.”

“I thought it was so beautiful. I think it is so festive,” she said.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan said at the unveiling that Mister Rogers “made the ups and downs of life easier to understand for the youngest members of our society.”

gettyimages 1818014 US Postal Service Unveils Mister Rogers Postage Stamp

UNDATED FILE PHOTO: Fred Rogers, the host of the children’s television series, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” sits for a promotional portrait in this picture from the 1980’s. “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” will broadcast its last new episode August 31, 2001 it was announced August 30 in a statement by Rogers from Nantucket, Massachusetts. Rogers died at the age of 74 February 27, 2003 at his Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania home. He had been suffering from stomach cancer. (Photo by Family Communications Inc./Getty Images)

“He shaped generations with his kindness and compassion,” she said.

Noting the stamp has the words “Forever USA,” Brennan said “these words of the Postal Service are our way of saying Mr. Rogers represents the best of America and will do so always.”

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company, said he couldn’t think of “a better tribute to Fred and his legacy.”

gettyimages 3408775 US Postal Service Unveils Mister Rogers Postage Stamp

Portrait of American educator and television personality Fred Rogers (1928 – 2003) of the television series ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ circa 1980s. (Photo by PBS Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

He noted that Rogers loved sending letters, especially to young children who wrote to him about his show.

“Fred Rogers left an indelible mark on generations of young audiences through his groundbreaking series, and his timeless wisdom and important messages of inclusion and neighborliness remain just as relevant today as they were 50 years ago,” Siefken said.

By KEITH SRAKOCIC, Associated Press

