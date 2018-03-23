DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people across Colorado are expected to gather in Denver on Saturday afternoon for the “March For Our Lives” demonstration to denounce gun violence.

Protests are planned across the state with a big event planned in Denver. The march kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Protesters will make a one mile loop that will force partial road closures in downtown Denver. That includes sections of Broadway, 17th, Welton, 15th and Court Streets.

Organizers urge those attending to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service. Lyft is offering some free rides to the march.

Saturday’s March for Our Lives is the culmination of a monthlong effort to honor the 17 students and faculty members killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and rally Americans across the United States to say enough to gun violence.

The demonstration was created and organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group, is helping the students plan and coordinate the event.

After the shooting at Stoneman Douglas — the eighth mass school shooting this year — organizers are calling on lawmakers to address the issue of gun violence in American schools by implementing comprehensive gun control legislation.