By Makenzie O’Keefe

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – One man was shot inside a bowling alley in Lone Tree late Thursday night.

Police say they received numerous 911 calls of shots fired inside the Bowlero bowling alley’s building off Kimmer Street and Park Meadows Drive just after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived to the Bowlero, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition wasn’t being made available Friday morning.

Lone Tree police say the suspect got away. He was described as being an Asian man in his early to mid 20s. Police say he was wearing all black at the time of the shooting.

The suspect left the scene in a dark colored BMW SUV. If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact the Lone Tree Police Department.

