By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm racing across Colorado on Friday will produce snow in the mountains and gusty winds for Denver and the Front Range.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph in the metro area and likely even stronger near the base of the foothills. The downsloping effect will push metro area temperatures into the lower 70s for the second day in a row.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. on Friday for a total of 4-7 inches of snow including what has already fallen. Gusty winds will also produce blowing and drifting snow making travel difficult in some spots.



The weekend will be dry and mild statewide with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s along the Front Range. It will continue to be windy at times especially on Saturday.

Another storm will move into Colorado on Monday bringing snow back to the mountains and probably some snow in Denver Monday night into early Tuesday morning. We’ll keep you posted!

