By Dillon Thomas

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly 200 acres of residential property were charred in a fire that was fueled by dead grass and high winds.

Residents who were evacuated from the area said firefighters believed the fire was sparked by swaying power lines which touched nearby trees.

copter larkspur fire frame 39648 Flames Burn 30 Feet From Home In Larkspur Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Friday afternoon, Dr. Scott Faulkner was in a meeting when his daughter called him to say the fire was approaching their home.

“By the time they got out of the house, it was completely surrounded in smoke,” Faulkner said.
Firefighters from Denver to Larkspur responded to the fire.

larkspur fire Flames Burn 30 Feet From Home In Larkspur Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Faulkner said he rushed home to save his three horses and to make sure his family was safe.

“I just blew out the back fence with the backhoe and led the horses up the road as far away from the flames as we could,” Faulkner said.

As Faulkner led his family and horses away from the hazard, the fire jumped his fence line.
“The flames were about 30 feet from the house,” Faulkner said.

copter larkspur fire frame 40248 Flames Burn 30 Feet From Home In Larkspur Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Fortunately for Faulkner, his low-cut grass and his driveway stood in the way of the flames reaching his home.

The fire stopped at his driveway before making its way towards his home and barn.

Firefighters, soon after, gained complete containment on the fire, and worked to extinguish hot spots.

copter larkspur fire frame 41748 Flames Burn 30 Feet From Home In Larkspur Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Local power companies surveyed surrounding power lines for possible issues.

Those who live nearby said they were simply thankful their families, animals, and homes were spared.

larkspur fire 2 Flames Burn 30 Feet From Home In Larkspur Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

“God bless our firemen, and police, everybody has been great,” Faulkner said.

While some families were told the fire was caused by swaying power lines in the wind, an official cause was not released on Friday night.

No structures were lost in the fire.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

