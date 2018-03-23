BREAKING NEWSGrass fire burns close to homes in Douglas County
(credit: CBS)

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to put out a grass fire burning near homes in Douglas County on Friday afternoon.

The fire was burning near homes on Spruce Mountain Road near Larkspur. Many of the homes were horse properties.

copter larkspur fire frame 33948 Crews On Attack As Fire Burns Close To Homes

Copter4 flew over the fire near Larkspur on Friday afternoon (credit: CBS)


The fire has burned about 170 acres and was about 50 percent contained at 2:30 p.m.

copter larkspur fire frame 38748 Crews On Attack As Fire Burns Close To Homes

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire as it spread near homes about 2 p.m. Friday.

https://twitter.com/dcsheriff/status/977276018263080960

copter larkspur fire frame 41748 Crews On Attack As Fire Burns Close To Homes

(credit: CBS)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for the area of Noe Road and south of Fox Farm Road between Interstate 25 and Perry Park Road. All residents in that area are advised to be prepared to evacuate immediately.

copter larkspur fire frame 40248 Crews On Attack As Fire Burns Close To Homes

(credit: CBS)

The fire is burning near the property where the Renaissance Festival is held every summer.

