(credit: CBS)

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to put out a grass fire burning near homes in Douglas County on Friday afternoon.

The fire was burning near homes on Spruce Mountain Road near Larkspur. Many of the homes were horse properties.

The fire has burned about 170 acres and was about 50 percent contained at 2:30 p.m.

Copter4 flew over the fire as it spread near homes about 2 p.m. Friday.

https://twitter.com/dcsheriff/status/977276018263080960

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for the area of Noe Road and south of Fox Farm Road between Interstate 25 and Perry Park Road. All residents in that area are advised to be prepared to evacuate immediately.

The fire is burning near the property where the Renaissance Festival is held every summer.

Larkspur Fire is working a wildland fire just south of Larkspur off Highway 105. More to follow pic.twitter.com/VtJzlbPOOh — Larkspur FPD (@Larkspurfire) March 23, 2018

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.