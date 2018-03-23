CBS4 INVESTIGATIONDenver grand jury investigates Secretary of State Wayne Williams
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have traded veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft.

The 30-year-old Veldheer, at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, started 53 games in four seasons with Arizona after coming to the team from Oakland, where he spent his first four NFL campaigns.

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 26: Running back Chris Johnson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals is congratulated by teammate offensive tackle Jared Veldheer #68 after running in a 26 yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter of the NFL game at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Veldheer played left tackle the first four seasons and switched to the right side last year.

It was apparent Veldheer didn’t figure in Arizona’s plans under new coach Steve Wilks, especially after the team signed free agent and ex-New York Giant Justin Pugh, who figures to take the right tackle job with D.J. Humphries on the left side.

The move Friday saves Arizona $6.9 million in salary cap space. The sixth-round pick is the 182nd overall.

