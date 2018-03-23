CBS4 INVESTIGATIONDenver grand jury investigates Secretary of State Wayne Williams
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — The last remnant of a wildfire that started on Fort Carson during a training exercise has been extinguished, but the Army still hasn’t said whether soldiers were using live ammunition during the exercise.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it was waiting on laboratory analysis of debris from tires that ignited during the wildfire to see if it needed to be taken to a hazardous waste dump.

Last Remnant Of Fort Carson Fire Out; No Word On Live Ammo

The fire started March 16 in dry, windy weather and spread from Fort Carson to private land. Three homes were destroyed.

The cause was under investigation.

The tires continued to burn after the main fire was out. They were extinguished Wednesday.

The EPA took command of that part of the fire because of the potential for hazardous smoke.

