LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – More Colorado ash trees are at risk of being infected by emerald ash borers.

The Daily Camera reports scientists have now found the invasive species in the town of Lyons.

The tree pests were first discovered in Boulder in 2013. Since then they have been discovered in trees in Lafayette, Gunbarrel and Longmont.

The beetles kill trees within two to four years, according to the Colorado State Forest Service.

LINK: Colorado Emerald Ash Borer Response Team

All of Boulder County is on a quarantine for the insects, which means no ash tree wood is allowed to leave the county.

