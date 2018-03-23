Brock Osweiler throws a pass against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBS4) – Former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler has reached a deal to play with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins sent out a tweet announcing the news on Friday afternoon.

We have signed quarterback Brock Osweiler. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 23, 2018

Osweiler, a free agent, wasn’t expected to return to the Broncos after two different stints with the team, including an unsuccessful one last year.

During his first stint with the team Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was Denver’s offensive coordinator.

The Broncos currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly.