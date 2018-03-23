BREAKING NEWSGrass fire burns close to homes in Douglas County
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    5:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brock Osweiler, Local TV
Brock Osweiler throws a pass against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBS4) – Former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler has reached a deal to play with the Miami Dolphins.

gettyimages 898096992 copy Dolphins Sign Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler throws a pass against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dolphins sent out a tweet announcing the news on Friday afternoon.

Osweiler, a free agent, wasn’t expected to return to the Broncos after two different stints with the team, including an unsuccessful one last year.

During his first stint with the team Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was Denver’s offensive coordinator.

The Broncos currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly.

quarterbacks1 Dolphins Sign Brock Osweiler

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s