DENVER (CBS4) – The baby sloth born at the Denver Zoo in January now has a name.

Zoo staff on Friday afternoon were joined by a special guest to announce that the baby is a girl and that its name is Baby Ruth.

sloth announcement Denver Zoo Sloth Baby: Its A Girl!

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Ellie Ferris, a patient at Children’s Hospital Colorado and big sloth fan, got emotional after opening a scrolling banner that showed the name.

sloth 21 Denver Zoo Sloth Baby: Its A Girl!

(credit: Denver Zoo)

In an update from the zoo a few weeks ago, staff said the baby — a Linne’s two-toed sloth — was still nursing some but had begun to eat some solid food.

baby ruth Denver Zoo Sloth Baby: Its A Girl!

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Charlotte Greenie, a 21-year-old sloth, was pregnant for 10 months before she gave birth to Baby Ruth. Elliot, 27, is the father.

Baby Ruth’s name and gender were a mystery until just recently.

“Animal care staff had to wait until very recently to conduct a more thorough examination to determine her sex,” zoo staff wrote in a news release.

LINK: Denver Zoo

Charlotte and Baby Ruth can be found in their exhibit in Bird World. Sloths sleep a lot — 15 to 20 hours a day — and in the exhibit they can sometimes be hard to see because of the foliage in it.

