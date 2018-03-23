(247Sports) – Sometimes, even if you beat ’em, you still join ’em.

Such is the case with veteran defensive lineman Clinton McDonald, who signed a two-year, $7 million free-agent deal with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. McDonald defeated these same Broncos in Super Bowl 48 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, although he’s aware of the history since that fateful day.

“Well two years back they won their Super Bowl as well,’’ McDonald said in his first public comments since inking his contract, via an interview with Mike Klis of 9News. “They have a lot of experience at going to the next level. The expectations of going to another Super Bowl are very strong. They have great experience throughout the organization. John Elway is leading the organization as a GM. John had talked to me about bringing leadership in.’’

A tenth-year pro now on his fourth NFL team, McDonald, 31, should be an integral part of Denver’s dominant defense, a pass-rushing interior disruptor capable of playing tackle or end in the team’s 3-4 base alignment. His recent production — 13.5 sacks over his past three seasons, all with the Buccaneers — will aid a group led by Derek Wolfe and Domata Peko and that includes Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris, Zach Kerr, DeMarcus Walker and Kyle Peko. And his addition helps offset the loss of defensive ends Jared Crick and Billy Winn, both of whom are unrestricted free agents.

McDonald, whose contract suggests a major role, likely will kick to DE with the Broncos, coming onto the field on third downs and obvious passing situations. He has a chance to contribute immediately considering Wolfe is returning from a career-threatening injury and Gotsis’ status is up in the air following his arrest on felony rape charges. At a minimum, he’ll push Kerr and Walker, the team’s 2017 second-round pick, for direct backup duties.

“I’m excited to be a Denver Bronco,’’ McDonald said. “They have great players upfront I’ll be joining as well as try to help bring a mentality, a Super Bowl mentality back to Denver. That championship mindset.’’

Thank you to the @Buccaneers as well as the Tampa Bay Community for being an intricate part of my career over the last 4 years.I am excited to be able to join a legendary Franchise in the @Broncos,contribute to a hard nose defense & work in the Denver communities!! #Broncos pic.twitter.com/mxHaMK11U3 — Clinton McDonald (@ClintMyles) March 22, 2018

McDonald told Klis that he garnered interest from several teams after free agency officially opened last week. But, to hear him tell it, there wasn’t much hesitation about heeding Elway’s call.

“I mean, who wouldn’t want to be a Bronco?’’ he said. “They have a strong fan base, first and foremost. They’re a legendary team. Knowing that John Elway and Terrell Davis and some other guys, they built that culture, that style of play in Denver. It intrigues you to want to go out and check it out and be part of a great organization.’’