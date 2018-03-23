Scott Siegfried (credit: Cherry Creek Schools)

By Mark Ackerman

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cherry Creek School Board named Dr. Scott Siegfried the school district’s next superintendent.

Siegfried, the current deputy superintendent, will replace Dr. Harry Bull who announced his retirement in January.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the Cherry Creek School District in this capacity,” Siegfried said. “Cherry Creek Schools is my home. It’s where I live, it’s where my wife and I raise our kids and where they go to school.”

Siegfried has served as a teacher and administrator in Cherry Creek for more than 20 years.

The school district hired a consulting firm to gather feedback from the community and then decided to forgo a national search and only post the superintendent open internally. Siegfried was the sole finalist for the position.

In January, Bull announced he was retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids, and to pay proper attention to health concerns. Bull will finish out the school year. Siegfried takes over July 1.

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark