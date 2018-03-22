DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport was listed as the top airport in the United States in the prestigious annual Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Denver International Airport claimed 29th place in the annual awards, which were announced in Stockholm on Wednesday. The Skytrax awards are based on millions of airport passenger surveys and have been dubbed “the Oscars of the aviation industry.”

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport fell eight spots from 26th to 34th on the list.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport ranked number 48, Atlanta Airport at 50, San Francisco International Airport at 51, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 56, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 62 and New York’s JFK International Airport at 69.

Vancouver was the No.1 airport in North America. It had a No. 14 ranking. Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the No. 1 airport in the world.

For the full list, visit the World Airports Awards website.

2018 Skytrax World Airport Awards

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea)

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

4. Hong Kong International Airport

5. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)

6. Munich Airport (Germany)

7. Chubu Centrair Nagoya (Japan)

8. London Heathrow Airport

9. Zurich Airport (Switzerland)

10. Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

