DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (CBS4) — A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper put himself directly in harm’s way to stop a suspected drunk driver who was barreling down the highway in the wrong direction.

Witnesses called to report a driver going the wrong way on U.S. 89 near Legacy Parkway at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

Trooper Jon Stanford responded to the call and headed straight toward the oncoming vehicle.

“The dash cam footage in this video is scary but very real,” officials stated. “This video shows the determination our troopers have to stop wrong way drivers.”

“Trooper Stanford slowed his vehicle down to almost a stop, and waited for the wrong-way driver to approach him,” UHP officials said in a statement. “Just as the vehicle got close to him, Stanford hit the gas pedal and used his patrol car to sideswipe the other car, causing it to spin out and come to a stop.” “The manuever is risky and could result in the trooper being seriously injured. But these techniques are required in order to stop these dangers drivers and avoid possibly fatally injuring innocent drivers.” Stanford’s car ended up against a barrier wall. Fortunately, he suffered only a minor knee injury.

“This could have been much worse. We’d like to recognize trooper Stanford who put his life on the line to possibly save others,” officials stated.

“In this situation, we were able to avert a tragedy because this trooper stepped up and did what he needed to do,” said Lt. Todd Royce.”

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded and took the driver into custody for suspicion of DUI.

According to Deseret News, the driver, Brad Shay Blackner, 37, had three prior DUI convictions and a fourth case that was still going through the courts. When given a breathalyzer test, Blackner reportedly blew a 0.15, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

“Blackner was arrested for investigation of a long list of other charges, including being an alcohol restricted driver, driving without an ignition interlock device, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an open container in the car, no registration and having prescription medication in an unlabled bottle,” Deseret News reported.