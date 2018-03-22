  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State University, Department of Health and Exercise Science, Driving Study, Drunk Driving, Local TV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new study is looking at the impact of marijuana on teen driving decisions.

car Study: Teens More Likely To Ride With High Drivers Than Drunk Ones

(credit: CBS)

The study led by Colorado State University found young adults are more likely to ride with a driver impaired by marijuana than one who is drunk.

It’s one of the first studies to ask not only what an impaired driver was using but also how they were related to passengers.

Approximately 33 percent of recent high school graduates said they rode with an impaired driver in the past year, and the risk of riding with an impaired driver was much higher for their peers than an older driver.

“Parents should be a role model by not driving while impaired, and real friends should stop their friends from driving after using substances — if using substances cannot be stopped,” said Kaigang Li, an assistant professor in CSU’s Department of Health and Exercise Science.

A new campaign from the Colorado Department of Transportation is focused on trying to convince people not to drive high.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s