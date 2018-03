GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is starting a big project along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon that could cause some big traffic backups.

The $1.5 million project will improve rockfall fences along that stretch of I-70.

Construction begins just after the exit for Hanging Lake trail through August.

Crews will close one lane at a time and lower speeds to 35 mph. Work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.