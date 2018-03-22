  • CBS4On Air

TIME Magazine, April 2, 2108

(CBS4) — Five of the students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 are featured on the cover of the April 2 edition of TIME.

parkland students on time magazine ENOUGH: Parkland School Shooting Survivors Appear On Cover Of TIME

Nine Parkland students agreed to keep diaries for TIME, detailing their experience after the shooting that killed 17 students and faculty.

The article is titled “Parkland Students on Life After a Shooting: ‘I Am Not Actually Fine.'”

“Surviving is the easy part,” TIME cites one student as writing. “Learning to live again is the hard part.”

You can read their diary entries here.

