By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure over the Rockies will bring in warm west-southwest winds across the state for Thursday. This will really help to warm up temperatures over all of the eastern plains of the state including Denver. High temperatures will be in the 70s east with 50s and 60s in the mountains and west.

As Thursday goes on moisture will begin to stream into the state from a big storm that is drenching the west coast. A storm that has prompted several flood watches and warnings for California. This flow will begin to produce rain and high mountains Thursday afternoon and provide an increase of high clouds over the eastern half of the state.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Thursday night into Friday night. But, at this point, it looks like Denver and the eastern plains my only see a brief passing shower Friday afternoon.

The weekend over for Denver and the eastern plains looks dry and warm with temps in the upper 60s to near 70. Next chance for Denver precipitation will be on Monday with a cold mix possible.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!