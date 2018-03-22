(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins are trying to find out which driver was at fault in a deadly accident.

A semi truck was turning left onto Timberline Road at Harmony Road Wednesday night. That’s when a sedan collided with it.

The driver of that sedan, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

A nine year old in the back seat and the semi driver had minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to find out what color the traffic lights were as each vehicle entered the intersection.