  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins are trying to find out which driver was at fault in a deadly accident.

crash 1 Semi And Sedan Collide, Killing Driver And Injuring 2 Others

(credit: CBS)

A semi truck was turning left onto Timberline Road at Harmony Road Wednesday night. That’s when a sedan collided with it.

The driver of that sedan, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

A nine year old in the back seat and the semi driver had minor injuries.

crash 2 Semi And Sedan Collide, Killing Driver And Injuring 2 Others

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are trying to find out what color the traffic lights were as each vehicle entered the intersection.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s