SPORTS UPDATECSU Rams hire Niko Medved as new men's basketball coach
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS4 News at 4
    4:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    5:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado River, Grand Canyon, Humpback Chub, Lake Powell, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The Colorado River (credit: CBS)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An endangered fish that makes its home in the Colorado River basin no longer is at the brink of extinction.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it will consider reclassifying the humpback chub as threatened within the next year.

The fish is characterized by a fleshy hump behind its head.

colorado river Endangered Colorado River Fish No Longer An Extinction Risk

The Colorado River (credit: CBS)

The biggest population of the fish is in the Grand Canyon and numbers about 12,000 near the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers.

Four smaller populations are found upstream of Lake Powell in Utah and Colorado.

Federal officials say managing the flow of water from dams on the river and its tributaries, and removing fish that feed on humpback chub have helped boost numbers.

But they say the species won’t fully recover without more work.

By FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s