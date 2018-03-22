Panzano (credit: CBS)

By Alaina Brandenburger

This Easter, save yourself the hassle of cooking for the entire family and follow up sunrise service with a delectable brunch at one of the city’s many hotspots. From Italian spins on classic brunch staples to a wide array of buffet options, there are many options for Easter brunch.

Make a reservation and take your friends or family to one of these restaurants for Easter brunch, and enjoy relaxing and not having to clean the dishes afterward.

EDGE Restaurant

1111 14th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 389-3050

www.edgerestaurantdenver.com

Located in the Four Seasons Hotel, EDGE Restaurant will allow you and your family to experience fine dining for your Easter brunch. For $85 a person or $35 for kids, you will be treated to a buffet full of goodies from the chefs in this restaurant. The menu includes traditional brunch staples alongside a raw bar, seafood, fresh juice and delicious desserts. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Reservations are recommended, so save your seat today.



Ellyngton’s



Denver, CO 80202

(303) 297-3111

www.brownpalace.com/dining/restaurants/ellyngtons

The champagne brunch at one of Denver’s most famous hotels is a must for tourists and natives alike, and Ellyngton’s brings this popular favorite for Easter Sunday. Dishes range from a traditional continental breakfast of assorted pastries to richer fare such as the eggs benedict with shaved black truffles. Prices for Easter brunch start at $70.95 for adults for brunch only. You can also add Moet or Chandon champagne to your brunch for an additional fee.

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St.

Denver, CO 80209

(303) 777-0707

www.washparkgrille.com

One popular brunch spot in the South Wash Park neighborhood is the Wash Park Grille, and the restaurant brings its brunch menu for Easter Sunday. This brunch buffet features a carving station, custom made omelettes, a smoothie station and weekly specials, among other items. Its Easter brunch is $29 per person, with brunch being served from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Once you’ve finished your brunch, you can walk over to the park for a leisurely stroll.

Humboldt Farm Fish and Wine

1700 Humboldt St.

Denver, CO 80218

(303) 813-1700

www.humboldtrestaurant.com



Executive Chef Kollin Gately primarily uses locally sourced ingredients to craft American cuisine that is fresh and inventive. While attending Easter brunch, you can choose from a varied menu with options like shucked oysters, prime rib, lemon ricotta pancakes, vegetable hash and much more. The brunch menu also features signature cocktails and bottomless mimosas, among other drink options. If you can’t make it to brunch, Humboldt Farm Fish and Wine is also offering an Easter dinner with modern American cuisine.

Panzano

909 17th St.

Denver, CO 80202

Try brunch with Italian flavor for Easter by reserving a spot at Panzano’s Easter brunch. The restaurant puts an Italian spin on classic brunch dishes, like adding smoked mozzarella polenta to the classic eggs benedict and serving pancakes with honey-lemon caramelized pears. Panzano also features a broad selection of wines and other beverages to complement whatever you choose to eat for brunch.

