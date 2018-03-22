Former Denver Post reporter Jason Blevins (credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– From his living room in a cozy house in Eagle County, now former Denver Post reporter Jason Blevins thumbs back through more than two decades of his stories.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Blevins told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel. He chose to leave the newspaper he loved. Dozens of his colleagues are not so lucky to make the choice.

The Denver Post is in the middle of layoffs that will total around 30 people. That brings what was once hundreds of journalists at Colorado’s largest newspaper down to a staff of nearly 70 in the newsroom.

Blevins says he had hopped his leaving would spare someone else losing their job, “These younger reporters do incredible work, they don’t deserve this, no one does.”

For 21 years, the former ski bum turned newspaper reporter covered all things mountain-related. Ski stories were among some of his favorites.

Blevins covered two Olympics, countless XGames and once slept in a sleeping bag in the Utah desert to tell the story of a man who lived off the grid.

“So many interesting characters up here in the mountains,” Blevins added.

For now, he says it is time to reflect, relax and spend some quality time with his family. Time he gave up in his former life as a newspaperman.

“I’m available,” Blevins said with a smile.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.