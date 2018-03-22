(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– A new report shows that children in Colorado are better off than they were 25 years ago but many still live below the poverty line.

The Colorado Children’s Campaign has been tracking the well being of children in the state since 1993. Since then, the child poverty rate has stayed roughly the same, down just two percent.

There are some bright spots in the new data.

“We have seen infant mortality rates drop significantly, the teen birth rate has fallen by 70 percent in that time. And we’ve seen a lot of progress with more children in high quality early childhood settings like the Colorado Preschool Program and full-day kindergarten,” said Tara Manthey with the Colorado Children’s Campaign.

The non-profit developed some ideas on how to keep improving the lives of children in Colorado.

LINK: Colorado Children’s Campaign