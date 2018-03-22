  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Legislature, Leroy Garcia, Lucia Guzman, Workplace Harassment Complaints
Sen. Lucia Guzman (credit CBS)

DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s Senate minority leader, Democrat Lucia Guzman, has stepped down from her post in part to protest Republican leadership’s handling of workplace harassment complaints.

The term-limited Guzman was replaced Thursday by Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo.

Guzman will serve out her term as assistant minority leader.

lucia guzman Colorado Senate Minority Leader Steps Down, Cites Misconduct

Guzman struggled this session with Senate Republican leaders over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against at least three Republican senators, including Sen. Randy Baumgardner.

All deny wrongdoing.

She said Thursday that Republicans’ condemnation of Democratic Sen. Daniel Kagan — who last week asked for floor debate on Baumgardner’s conduct — was the final straw.

Guzman also says it’s time to bring fresh leadership to the Senate’s Democratic caucus.

Senate President Kevin Grantham declined immediate comment.

Colorado’s legislative session ends May 9.

