By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A dry March has resulted in the expansion of drought across Colorado with 90% of the state now in some stage of drought.

Roughly 20% is classified as being in extreme (D3) drought.

Since last week the San Luis Valley was added to a growing area of extreme (D3) drought as well as more of Colorado’s western slope.

drought monitor new nutu3 Extreme Drought Conditions Taking Over Southern Colorado

The tender dry conditions have resulted in several grass fires over the past few weeks.

Nearly 3.5 million residents of Colorado are currently living with drought.

grass fire Extreme Drought Conditions Taking Over Southern Colorado

A grass fire burns near Adams State University in Alamosa during early March. (credit: Adams State University)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

