(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that women have helped shape Colorado’s history and now there’s a new center dedicated to the roles of those women.

The Center for Colorado Women’s History opened at the Byers-Evans House on Wednesday.

The center will feature programming about the women who lived and worked in the house. The director says the center is a work in progress and will continue to evolve.

“We are looking for opportunities for feedback and ways to tell the stories of women throughout Colorado. We want to take the story beyond Denver and look at areas we haven’t been able to focus on before,” said Center for Colorado Women’s History Director Jillian Allison.

This is the first state museum focused solely on Colorado women.

LINK: Center for Colorado Women’s History