  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Byers-Evans House Museum, Center For Colorado Women's History, History Colorado Center, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s no secret that women have helped shape Colorado’s history and now there’s a new center dedicated to the roles of those women.

The Center for Colorado Women’s History opened at the Byers-Evans House on Wednesday.

womens museum 12vo frame 0 Find Out How Women Have Shaped Colorados History

(credit: CBS)

The center will feature programming about the women who lived and worked in the house. The director says the center is a work in progress and will continue to evolve.

womens museum 12vo frame 210 Find Out How Women Have Shaped Colorados History

(credit: CBS)

“We are looking for opportunities for feedback and ways to tell the stories of women throughout Colorado. We want to take the story beyond Denver and look at areas we haven’t been able to focus on before,” said Center for Colorado Women’s History Director Jillian Allison.

womens museum 12vo frame 420 Find Out How Women Have Shaped Colorados History

(credit: CBS)

This is the first state museum focused solely on Colorado women.

womens museum 12vo frame 660 Find Out How Women Have Shaped Colorados History

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Center for Colorado Women’s History

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s