WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)  – A startup from Centennial is moving ahead with a plan to install more digital screens on chairlifts around the country.

There are already screens on five chairs at Winter Park Resort. The screens display maps and even web cameras of road conditions for the drive home.

Digital screens on the chairlifts at Winter Park Resort. (credit: CBS)

According to BusinessDen.com, Alpine Media Technology has raised enough money to expand.

The company will install screens on another 100 chairlifts at Winter Park. Then it hopes to move on to other resorts.

Digital screens on the chairlifts at Winter Park Resort. (credit: CBS)

