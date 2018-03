DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s newest skyscraper is open for business.

The 40-story building is located at 15th and Arapahoe and was developed by the same person who did the Cash Register Building.

The new skyscraper is full of offices and includes tenants like Chipotle, Optiv and Johnson Financial Group.

The building is the first tall office tower to be built in Denver in more than 30 years.